Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is just over a month away. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin on September 19 and end on November 20. The franchises are yet to begin their preparations for the upcoming season, but on social media the teams ain’t waiting for long to connect with the fans. Just like other teams, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are posting pictures and videos across social media platforms as fans wait in anticipation for the IPL 2020 to begin. KKR has now posted an inspirational video on their official Instagram account. RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Begins Countdown for IPL 2020 As He Shares Old Pictures with AB de Villiers and Other Royal Challengers Bangalore Teammates.

“Lakshya toh, har haal mein paana hai! #IPL2020 …see you soon!” wrote KKR as they posted video with title song from the Bollywood movie Lakshya, composed by music director trio, Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy, in the background. Virat Kohli, RCB Captain, Flaunts His New Cricket Gear Ahead of IPL 2020 (View Pic)

Here’s KKR’s Instagram Post

Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after August 26 and the two-time champion is likely to set up their base in Abu Dhabi. Apart from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah will host the IPL 2020 matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).