Fans are waiting in anticipation to see Virat Kohli and others in action. The Indian cricket players have been out of since their tour of New Zealand which ended in the first week of March. After that coronavirus pandemic resulted in the cancellation of India’s home series against South Africa and the postponement of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Now that the IPL 2020 is scheduled to take place from September 19 onwards, players have started to begin preparations. Ahead of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer Issues Warning to Other Teams, Says 'We're Coming'.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Kohli took to Instagram to post a video of him running on a treadmill. Even though the scene of Kohli working out is not new, and we saw him continue his routine during the lockdown as well, the Indian captain looked raring to go for the upcoming season. RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Begins Countdown for IPL 2020 As He Shares Old Pictures with AB de Villiers and Other Royal Challengers Bangalore Teammates.

Here’s Virat Kohli Flaunting his Abs

View this post on Instagram 🤙🏼 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 5, 2020 at 7:38am PDT

The IPL 2020 will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will end with a final on November 10. The teams are expected to travel to the UAE after mid-August and will be based in three cities Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.

