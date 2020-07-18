The possibility of IPL 2020 taking place later this year has been increasing with each passing day and according to recent reports, there is a strong chance that the cash-rich league will take place in UAE. With India being one of the countries that are severely affected by COVID-19 as over 10 lakh people have been tested positive for the virus, Untied Arab Emirates has come up as an ideal destination for the tournament to take place. Chartered Planes to Hotel Selection, Indian Premier League Franchises Begin Preparations for UAE.

As per ESPNCricinfo, BCCI are looking at a tentative window between September 26, 2020, and November 7, 2020, to host the 13 the edition of the Indian Premier League in UAE. Opening 20 matches of the 2014 edition of the cash-rich tournament were held in UAE at three different stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. UAE to All Set to Host Indian Premier League 13; Franchises Give Green Signal, Says Report.

BCCI will take their decision once ICC announces the inevitable postponement of the 2020 T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place between October 18 and November 15 in Australia. The ICC Board is scheduled to have a call on July 20 to discuss the matter.

It is understood that the BCCI has written to the Indian government seeking permission for the tournament to be shifted to UAE and also get the necessary travel permission for the players and officials of the teams.

‘We are ready to fully support the IPL if it chooses to come and play in the UAE. We will provide all the support concerning the protocol and government permission required to host the IPL. We are waiting for written confirmation from BCCI,’ ECB secretary Mubashshir Usmani told the news outlet.

According to the publication, BCCI’s Apex Council discussed the possibility of the IPL being played in the UAE in its entirety. The governing body still prefers playing the tournament in Indian but due to the steep increase in coronavirus cases, UAE has been identified as the next best possible option.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2020 09:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).