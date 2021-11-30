Ahead of the IPL 2022, KL Rahul and Rashid Khan could face major setbacks and could be handed over with a year-long ban. Reason? So the two payers have been approached by Lucknow franchise and post which Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have reportedly complained to the BCCI about the same. The BCCI is however looking into the matter and will soon take an action if found guilty. Many reports have emerged on the Internet where the BCCI sources have spoken about the verbal complaint that they received from the two franchises. IPL 2022 Player Retention: David Warner Confirms Exit from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Says ‘They Won't Retain Me’.

“We haven’t received any letter but we have received a verbal complaint from two franchises about players poaching by Lucknow team," a BCCI official told Inside Sport. The official further promised action if found guilty. If reports are to be believed, KL Rahul was offered Rs 20 crore to leave the Punjab Kings. Whereas the same franchise offered the Afghanistan spinner a sum of Rs 16 crore to quite SRH. As per the reports, Sunrisers Hyderabad did not want to pay him more than Rs 12 crore.

With a couple of new franchises being added for the IPL 2022, the dynamics of the franchises have changed. The retention rules for the IPL 2O22 have also changed as each of them can only retain four names in their teams. This is not the first time when a player has been accused of negotiating with another franchise while still serving for one of them. Ravindra Jadeja was banned for a year after attempting to negotiate with the Mumbai Indians while still being a part of the Rajasthan Royals.

