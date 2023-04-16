Venkatesh Iyer became the second batter to score a century in the IPL 2023 when he achieved the feat during the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on Sunday, April 16. He also became the second player in the history of the Kolkata Knight Riders to score a century in the Indian Premier League after Brendon McCullum, who had set the tournament on fire in its inaugural match. Harry Brook became the first batter this season of the IPL to score a hundred in the Indian Premier League. Fastest Ball in IPL 2023: Top Bowlers to Clock the Highest Speeds in Indian Premier League Season 16.

Scoring a century in any format of the game is a tough ask and in the case of T20s, it is even tougher. One can argue that the shortest format of the game has evolved a lot and batters generally have the freedom to go hammer and tongs from the first ball itself. The Indian Premier League is one of the toughest T20 competitions in the world, especially for the amount of pressure and competition. Over the years, plenty of batters have risen to the occasion and breached the century mark in the Indian Premier League, getting their names registered into the record books. 'Century After 15 Years!' Twitterati React As Kolkata Knight Riders All-Rounder Creates History With Maiden IPL Hundred in MI vs KKR IPL 2023 Match.

Centurions in IPL 2023

Player Team Hundreds Harry Brook Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 Venkatesh Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders 1

Manish Pandey is the first-ever Indian batter to score a hundred in the Indian Premier League. The record for most centuries in a season is jointly held by Virat Kohli (2016) and Jos Buttler (2022), with four hundreds apiece. Universe Boss Chris Gayle, part of JioCinema’s commentary panel for IPL 2023, has the most IPL hundreds to his name (6).

