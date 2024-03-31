It has not been the best of starts for the Delhi Capitals in this season’s Indian Premier League with two defeats on the bounce. After a second-last finish in the previous year, it was imperative Delhi made some improvements early on but Ricky Ponting and his men found themselves on the struggling path again. Batting continues to be a challenge for the side while their bowlers too have not hit top gear. They play host to the league leaders Chennai Super Kings this evening and the challenge for them will be immense. The Men in Yellow have not put a foot wrong in the two matches, winning with ease. Their squad has a good mix of youth and experience and they are one of the early favourites to win the competition. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja and Other CSK Players Spotted Sweating Out in Nets Ahead of Their IPL 2024 Clash Against DC (View Pics).

Lalit Yadav is likely to be given an opportunity for Delhi while Jhye Richardson is also pushing for a place in the playing eleven. Prithvi Shaw has not been selected in the first two games and this trend is likely to continue. Tristan Stubbs was brilliant in the last game and David Warner looked good too and the duo must be at their best again. DC vs CSK, Visakhapatnam Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 Clash at ACA-VDCA Stadium.

Shivam Dube is likely to be used as an impact sub against Delhi and he is one player that can take the game away from the opposition in a matter of few overs. MS Dhoni is yet to bat for Chennai and the fans will hope to see him feature here. The bowling unit will be led by Tushar Deshpande and Mustafizur Rahman.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024 on March 31. The DC vs CSK match will be played at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. The DC vs CSK live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. The viewing option for DC vs CSK in Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

JioCinema, which possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match.

