Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and all other CSK players were spotted training heavily for their next match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. CSK have won two out of two matches in IPL 2024. On the other hand, DC are yet to win a match in the IPL 2024. This will be the third match for both teams. DC will be looking ahead to find some form so that they can get to their first win of the tournament. On the other hand, CSK will look to make it three out of three in their match against DC. MI Fans Attack CSK Fan in Kolhapur For Celebrating Rohit Sharma’s Wicket During IPL 2024 Match Against SRH, Victim Admitted in CPR: Report.

View Pics Here

Rachin Ravindra, Moeen Ali and Other CSK Players Training

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)