Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals had good starts to their IPL 2024 campaign as the two teams have won their first two games and are looking to build their momentum towards a successful season. Amidst this, reports have suggested that the match between KKR and RR at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 17, Wednesday, is likely to be postponed due to the occasion of Ram Navami in India on that day. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering either relocating the game or rescheduling it to another day. All parties, including the franchises, state association and broadcasters have been hinted about it. BCCI Invites Franchise Owners for Mega Auction Discussion During GT vs DC IPL 2024 in Ahmedabad on April 16.

According to reports from Cricbuzz, This annual Ram Navami festival is celebrated fervently nationwide, and authorities are unsure if they can provide adequate security for the IPL game that night. Complicating the matters further, the country is also undergoing a general election simultaneously. In light of these considerations, the BCCI is weighing the option of postponing the game.

It is understood that the BCCI and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) are in touch with the Kolkata police. A final decision has not been made but the BCCI has sounded out the two franchises as well as the broadcasters about the likelihood of a potential change in the schedule. However, it is now faced with a situation where it may have to re-jig the schedule slightly. A top IPL official said, "The discussions are on with the police authorities and we will take a decision soon. Andre Russell, Rinku Singh Sing Shah Rukh Khan's 'Lutt Putt Gaya' Ahead of DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral/

The IPL 2024 schedule was released in multiple phases ahead of the season due to the Lok Sabha elections around India. BCCI were confident of hosting the IPL 2024 season entirely in India and the schedule was made accordingly. Some teams are set to play home or away games in a streak depending on the schedule of elections in their state. Amidst this the security concerns around festivities has further complicated things for BCCI to go ahead with the finalised schedule.

