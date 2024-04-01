New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The BCCI has invited owners of the 10 IPL teams for an informal meeting in Ahmedabad on April 16.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the game between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"The IPL owners have been invited for an informal meeting. There is no set agenda. Since IPL will be into its second month, it will be a good time for all stake-holders to get together," a BCCI official told PTI.

Likely discussions could be around the mega auction due later this year, covering player retentions and potential increase in the auction purse which currently stands at Rs 100 crore.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny and IPL chairman will attend the meeting. PTI

