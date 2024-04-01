Winless Mumbai Indians (MI) face a challenging task when they host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 14 of the IPL 2024 on Monday. The two teams have met each other on 27 occasions in the tournament, with five-time champions MI holding the advantage over DC in their matchups. Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya’s Dark Teal Blue Suit, Worn for an Event, Is the Perfect Blend of Sophistication and Style (View Pics).

MI v RR Head-to-Head 27:

Mumbai Indians - 15

Rajasthan Royals - 12

MI v RR Match time: The Match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

MI v RR match venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live broadcast of MI v RR match on television in India: MI v RR match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of MI v RR will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore.

