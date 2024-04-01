Cricketer Hardik Pandya doesn't just knock it out of the park with his cricket skills; he's a style icon too! Recently, the Mumbai Indians captain rocked a stunning dark teal blue suit for an event. The suit came with matching pants and was complemented by a crisp white shirt. Adding flair to his ensemble, he sported sleek black shoes, a stylish black bow tie, and a chic black bracelet. With his neatly trimmed beard and side-swept hair, Hardik perfected his sharp and dapper look. Talk about hitting it out of the park both on and off the field! Hardik Pandya Shares Heartwarming Photo With Wife Natasa Stankovic and Son Agastya Pandya on Occasion of Valentine’s Day 2024 (View Pic).

View Hardik Pandya’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Jaisinghani (@nikitajaisinghani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)