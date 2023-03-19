Having attained a series lead in Mumbai, the Men in Blue will be desperate to clinch the three-game affair when they take on Australia in the 2nd ODI on Sunday, March 19. KL Rahul came to the aid of the Indian team and, together with Ravindra Jadeja, helped the side get over the line in a low-scoring yet tough run chase. Now the action will shift to Visakhapatnam, where Australians are expected to stage a fight back and keep the series alive. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Australia’s tour of India and the live telecast of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. But can fans watch this match on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish or on the Doordarshan network? Read on to find out. Visakhapatnam Weather Updates Live, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023.

A big boost for India is the return of captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the first ODI due to personal reasons. With him returning, the Indian batting order will definitely be strengthened. Ishan Kishan is likely to miss out with Rohit returning. India will hope for a better show with the bat in this contest and avoid a scare like what they had in Mumbai, where Mitchell Starc wrecked the Indian top order. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia Cricket Match in Visakhapatnam.

Is IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide live telecast of India vs Australia 2nd ODI, but only on DD Free Dish and DTT platforms. As mentioned, Star Sports will provide live telecast of this contest on the Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada channels on DTH platforms. However, the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI will not be live on DD National. It must be noted that IND vs AUS live telecast will be available on DD Sports only on DD Free Dish and DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) platforms.

For fans interested in watching live streaming, Disney+ Hotstar is the website or app to refer to. However, Jio users can easily watch live telecast of this match for free on the JioTV app.

