IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC Live Telecast on Doordarshan, DD Free Dish? It is finals time in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will mark the end of IPL 2020 and we will have a winner in this season. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are chasing their record fifth title. If Mumbai manage to win tonight, this will be the for the first that they will successfully defend their title. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 ands been providing the live telecast and online streaming of the tournament. Fans are however searching for IPL 2020 final live telecast on Doordarshan National, DD Sports or DD Free Dish. Continue reading to find out whether 2020 IPL final will be telecast on these channels or not. Did You Know Delhi Capitals Lost to Mumbai Indians Thrice This Season? Ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final, Check Details of Their Previous Meetings.

The MI vs DC IPL 2020 final will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The IPL 2020 final will take place at 7:30 pm with toss at 7:00 pm. Fans will be glued to their TV sets and mobile devices to watch the live streaming and telecast of MI vs DC IPL 2020 final.

Is IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports?

Just like the whole tournament, IPL 2020 final live telecast will not be available on DD National or DD Sports. The FTA (free-to-air) channels do not have the rights to provide live telecast of IPL 2020 matches including final. So, fans won’t find live telecast of IPL 2020 final on DD National or DD Sports. Similarly, no IPL 2020 final live telecast will be available on Star Sports First on DD Free Dish. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know.

So, to watch IPL 2020 final live telecast fans will have to tune into Star Sports channels including Star Gold. The live online streaming of MI vs DC IPL 2020 final will be available on Disney+Hotstar mobile app and official website.

