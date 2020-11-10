Fans must brace themselves for a high-voltage clash as Mumbai Indians will locks horns with Delhi Capitals in the final encounter of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The summit clash takes place at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 10 (Tuesday). Defending champions MI are chasing their fifth title of the season and must leave no stones unturned to get over the line. On the other hand, Delhi – who have qualified for their first-ever IPL finals – need to put their best foot forward to lift the elusive trophy. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know.

However, Shreyas Iyer’s men will be under the pump ahead of the final clash as MI defeated them as many as three times earlier this season. Hence, they must rectify their mistakes to get a favourable result this time around. As DC and MI gear themselves for the high-voltage final clash, let’s look at how they fared in their previous meetings in IPL 2020. Here’s How Mumbai Indians Made It to Summit Clash.

MI vs DC in Abu Dhabi – MI Win By 5 Wickets

A close contest was seen during Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals’ first meeting this season on October 11. After losing Prithvi Shaw early, Shikhar Dhawan played the anchor role and scored a brilliant half-century. Shreyas Iyer also played a crucial 42-run knock as Delhi posted 162-4 in Abu Dhabi. MI’s chase didn’t start well with skipper Rohit Sharma dismissed for just five runs. However, Quinton de Kock joined forces with Suryakumar Yadav, and the duo put MI on command. Both batsmen scored half-centuries as Mumbai’s victory looked inevitable. Though there was some drama in the end with Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan dismissed in quick successions, MI eventually crossed the line with two balls to spare. Here’s How Delhi Capitals Made It to Summit Clash.

MI vs DC in Dubai – MI Win By 5 Wickets

While Mumbai and Delhi’s first meeting in IPL 2020 went down to the wire, not much competition was seen in their second contest on October 31. Delhi lost opener Shikhar Dhawan for a duck while batting first and never looked in the game since then. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult spitted venom in Dubai as none of the Delhi batsmen could face their heat. Skipper Shreyas Iyer was DC’s top scorer with 25 as Delhi were restricted to 110-9. The chase proved to be a cakewalk for Mumbai with opener Ishan Kishan attacking from the outset. The young dasher completely neutralized the impact of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, scoring 72 off 47 balls. As a result, Mumbai won the game in just 14.2 overs.

MI vs DC, Qualifier 1, in Dubai – MI Win By 57 Runs

MI continued their dominance over DC in the first Qualifier match on November 5. They, although didn’t get off to a brilliant start with Rohit Sharma bagging a golden duck, Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan again, came to MI’s rescue. They didn’t just steady the ship but also scored runs at a brisk pace. The baton was later passed onto Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya who unleashed a storm in the death overs. The ball was flying over the park as Mumbai posted a mountain of 200/5. Delhi got off to a nightmare start as Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult haunted them again. Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane were back in the hit inside 1.2 overs with the scorecard reading 0/3. Mere formalities were left after that as Delhi only seemed to minimize the margin of defeat. Marcus Stoinis scored a half-century, but his efforts were set to go in vain. As a result, Delhi were restricted to 143-8 – losing the contest by 57 runs.

Owing to these results, MI’s confidence must be on seventh heaven, and they’ll take the field as firm favourites. They have ticked all the boxes and will be backing themselves for retaining their title. On the other hand, DC need a solid game plan to defy the odds and lift their maiden IPL title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).