Having suffered a loss in their opening Asia Cup Super 4 match against India, the upcoming PAK vs SL match against Sri Lanka becomes a must-win for Pakistan on September 23. The PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will see both the Pakistan national cricket team and the Sri Lanka national cricket team lock horns against each other for the first time in this tournament, having progressed from different groups in round one. Pakistan have been inconsistent, with two wins and as many losses. Pakistan Qualification Scenario for Asia Cup 2025 Final: Here's How Salman Ali Agha and Co Can Make It to Summit Clash of Continental T20I Tournament.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka suffered their maiden loss in the tournament against Bangladesh in their opening Super 4 Asia Cup 2025, which makes this PAK vs SL also a do-or-die for the Lankan Lions. Sri Lanka have looked a much better side in the Asia Cup 2025 as compared to Pakistan, and were undefeated in the group stage. The high-stakes PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will start at 7:30 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and will be played in Abu Dhabi, a venue that has suited both teams thus far. The encounter will start at 7:30 PM (in Pakistan time). Meanwhile, fans looking for PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 live streaming and TV telecast viewing options on PTV Sports in Pakistan can scroll below.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match Details

Match Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Stage Date Tuesday, September 23 Time 7:30 PM (Pakistan Time) Venue Sheikh Zayed International Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details in Pakistan PTV Sports, Tapmad and Tamasha

How to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Telecast in Pakistan?

Pakistan's state broadcaster PTV Sports has acquired the Asia Cup 2025 broadcast rights in Pakistan. Hence, cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match live telecast on PTV Sports. For Asia Cup 2025 online viewing options in Pakistan, read below.PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 20-Over Cricket Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

How to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Streaming Online in Pakistan?

Tapmad would provide Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online in Pakistan. Hence, fans in Pakistan can watch the PAK vs SL live streaming on the Tapmad app and website. The Tamasha app would also provide Asia Cup 2025 matches live streaming online for fans in Pakistan.

