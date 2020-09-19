Mumbai Indians fans were left disappointed after Ishan Kishan was left out of the playing XI for their match against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 opener. Kishan was left out in favour of Saurabh Tiwary, who is playing his first match since 2017. Kishan, who usually batted at no 4 for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019, was left out the team’s opening Indian Premier League 13 clash against CSK. Fans were left disappointed after the 22-year-old missed out and left out their frustration at MI captain Rohit Sharma for benching the youngster. MI vs CSK Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Saurabh Tiwary last played a match in the IPL in 2017. He has been with the Mumbai Indians since 2017 but played only one game that year and has not played in the IPL since then. He was not picked at the player’s auction last year. Tiwary had, however, struck a half-century in the only game he played in 2017 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Ishan Kishan, on the other, played 11 matches in 2017, 14 in 2018 and seven games last year. Take a look at how fans reacted to Mumbai Indians not picking him against CSK. Rohit Sharma Trolled With Funny Memes and GIFs After His Cheap Dismissal During MI vs CSK IPL 2020 Opening Match (See Reactions).

Mumbai Indians Pick Saurabh Tiwary Ahead of Ishan Kishan

Seriously Saurabh Tiwary ahead of Ishan Kishan @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/2pkaJ5JLY7 — Kasyap CVM (@KasyapCvm) September 19, 2020

Disappointed Fans React

According to Mumbai Indians think-tank, an UNFIT (fat) Saurabh Tiwary seemed more worthy of being selected than ISHAN KISHAN. #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/fr1iUP0t8e — Poll Khol (@PollKholTroll) September 19, 2020

Ishan Kishan Left-Out of First IPL 2020 Match

Tiwari and pattinson in #ipl #cskvmi Meanwhile ishan kishan and ncn pic.twitter.com/dewlxIpMBT — Cricket updates (@live_iplt20_) September 19, 2020

Ishan Kishan After Being Left on the Bench

Unlucky Ishan Kishan

Unlucky Ishan Kishan is in wrong team . He will not get chance like last year . — keep physical distance (@magahispeaker) September 19, 2020

Ishan Kishan Not Playing?

Ishan kishan not playing? What nonsense is this!!! — §udhansu #MBGA (@ICTbayern186) September 19, 2020

Who Made This Decision?

Who decided to play Saurabh Tiwari ahead of Ishan kishan lmao — Tabrez (@tabrezdont) September 19, 2020

Selection Not Justified

Unless Ishan Kishan has broken more than 7 bones in his body, this selection is not justified — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) September 19, 2020

Kishan has played 37 games in the IPL and scored 695 runs with three half-centuries while Tiwary has played in 82 matches and hit seven half-centuries for 1318 runs. Tiwary however, fared well for Mumbai and was the highest-scorer for MI after they were asked to bat first. Tiwary scored 42 from 31 deliveries with the help of three boundaries and three sixes. Mumbai Indians made 162/9 in 20 overs and will hope to successfully defend the total.

