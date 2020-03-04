Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of ISL vs LAH on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Lahore Qalandars (Photo Credits: Twitter / Lahore Qalandars)

Islamabad United (ISL) will square off against Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match no 17. This T20 game will be held on March 4, 2020, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Lahore Qalandars register their first win of the on-going season, as they defeated Quetta Gladiators in their previous game by 37 runs. Speaking about Islamabad United, they lost their last game against Karachi Kings by five wickets. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for free live streaming online of ISL vs LAH match in PSL Season 5. We will also help you with live telecast details on DSport, Gazi TV and other platforms with match timings. Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for ISL vs LAH Clash in PSL Season 5.

Lahore Qalandars under the captaincy of Sohail Akhtar registered a massive win in their last match against Gladiators. In that game, they batted first and post a mammoth target of 210 runs, in reply Quetta team managed to score only 172 runs in 20 overs. Qalandar team wicket-keeper batsman scored Ben Dunk scored 93 runs from 43 balls, for which he was adjudged Man of the Match. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

When to Watch Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars match in PSL 2020 will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 4, 2020 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars match in PSL 2020 will be telecasted on DSport as it holds the broadcast rights of PSL 2020 in India. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch the match no 17 of PSL 2020.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020 Match?

Fans can catch the live action Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars on cricketgateway.com. Users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.

Islamabad United team led by Shadab Khan, hasn't won a game since their last three matches in PSL 2020, out of which one match got washed out. They are in the fourth position in the point table, whereas Quetta Gladiators are still on the last spot.