Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for ISL vs LAH Clash in PSL Season 5

Dale Steyn (Photo Credits: Twitter / Islamabad United)

Islamabad United (ISL) will square off against Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match no 17. The game will be held on March 4, 2020, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan, while Lahore Qalandars will play under the captaincy of Sohail Akhtar. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Dream11 Team prediction of ISL vs LAH clash in PSL Season 5. We will also help you with tips to select the best team. Rilee Rossouw Scores Fastest Century in PSL History, Twitterati All Praise For His Knock in Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Match.

Islamabad United lost to Karachi Kings in their previous game by five wickets as they failed to defend the target of 184 runs. However, they can take some positives from that game, especially the half-century by Shadab Khan where he made unbeaten 54 runs from 31 balls and wicket-keeper batsman Luke Ronchi who made 85 runs off 58 deliveries. Islamabad United is currently placed on the 5th position with 5 points just above Lahore Qalandars as per current point table. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – The wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team should be Luke Ronchi of Islamabad United.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – It will be wise to go with three batsmen only and they should be Fakhar Zaman (LAH), Chris Lynn (LAH), Dawid Malan (ISL).

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ideally you should have three all-rounders in your team and they should be Mohammad Hafeez (LAH), David Wiese (LAH), Shadab Khan (ISL).

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Dale Steyn (ISL), Amad Butt (ISL), Shaheen Afridi (LAH) and Ahmed Safi Abdullah (ISL).

The captain for your Dream11 team should be Shadab Khan, while Luke Ronchi can be elected as vice-captain. Both players batted well in their previous games.