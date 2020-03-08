Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of ISL vs MUL on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Multan Sultans (Photo Credits: Twitter/Multan Sultans)

It’s a Super Sunday as there are way too many sporting events lined up. One of them is the match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium which will begin at 2.30 pm IST. In this article, we bring you the live streaming and the telecast details of the Pakistan Super League 2020 match. But before that, let’s have a look at the points table of the PSL 2020. The Islamabad United is placed at number three at the points table with seven points in their kitty. The team has so far played eight games and won three. Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for MUL vs ISL Clash in PSL Season 5.

Winning four games they have seven points in their kitty as one of their games produced no result. Multan Sultans are the table toppers for now as they have won four games out of six. The team has nine points in their kitty and thus leads the PSL 2020 points table. The team enjoys a superb Net Run Rate of +1.415. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When to Watch Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Match 22 of PSL 2020 between Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 8, 2020 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to start at 02:30 PM IST and 02:00 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

PSL 2020 match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will be telecasted on DSport as it is the official broadcaster of the league in India. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch the match no 22 of PSL 2020.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2020 Match?

Fans can catch the live action Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans on cricketgateway.com. But the users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.