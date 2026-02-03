Nepal National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The second day of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixtures continues today, 3 February 2026, with a significant clash between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The match is currently underway at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, a venue renowned for its slow nature and assistance for spin bowlers. Nepal vs UAE Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match.

For both Associate nations, this fixture serves as more than just a practice game. With the tournament proper beginning on 7 February, captains Rohit Paudel and Muhammad Waseem are looking to establish a winning rhythm and settle on their final playing elevens.

The UAE opted to bat first after winning the toss, looking to set a target on a dry Chennai surface. Nepal’s bowling attack, led by the experienced Sompal Kami and the spin duo of Sandeep Lamichhane and Lalit Rajbanshi, has applied early pressure. Nepal Cricket Team Jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Unveiled, See Pics.

Early reports from the ground suggest the ball is already gripping, which could make the middle overs a fascinating contest between Nepal’s spinners and the UAE’s middle-order strikers. Nepal is fresh from a string of successful performances in the Asia Qualifier, while the UAE is looking to bounce back after a challenging bilateral series against Ireland.

The choice of Chennai as a warm-up venue is strategic. Both Nepal and the UAE will play several group-stage matches on similar subcontinental tracks in India and Sri Lanka.

Managing the "Chepauk factor", high humidity and a slowing pitch, is considered essential preparation for the technical demands of the main tournament. For Nepal’s top order, including Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh, the priority will be building a solid foundation without losing early wickets to the UAE’s pace battery of Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Jawadullah.