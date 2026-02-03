Nepal Win by 7 Wickets! That's it, Nepal register a convincing victory against UAE as they chase down 146 with ease. Dipendra Singh Airee and Aarif Sheikh stay unbeaten on 50 and 61 respectively as they carry their side to victory. That's all from this encounter.
Nepal need 58 more runs to win in 48 balls at an asking rate of 7.25 runs per over with seven wickets in hand. Dipendra Singh Airee and Aarif Sheikh are looking comfortable in the middle. It should not be a problem for Nepal to chase the required runs, barring a collapse!
Nepal need 92 more to win in 72 balls with seven wickets in hand. After the early wicket, Nepal were further dented by two wickets, Aasif Sheikh and Rohit Paudel, both were run-out. Dipendra Singh Airee and Aarif Sheikh are at the crease now.
Good start this for UAE! Muhammad Rohid has struck in the second over for his side. It is Kushal Bhurtel who departs early as Nepal chase target of 146. Meanwhile, captain Rohit Paudel is the new batsman in for Nepal.
So, UAE finish with 145/6 on board, all thanks to the 68-run partnership between Harshit Kaushik and Sohaib Khan. At one stage, UAE were 66/5 but Kaushik and Sohaib had other ideas. The duo not only bailed the side out of that slump but made sure they post a decent total. Do join us back for Nepal's response with the bat.
Down to last three overs of UAE innings. Harshit Kaushik and Sohaib Khan are in the middle and the duo will be looking to finish strong for their side. And give something for their bowlers to bowl at.
Complete dominance by Nepal bowlers this, especially Sandeep Lamichhane who has picked two wickets. UAE have lost half the side with not much on the board.
After a quiet period of three overs, UAE finally get going as Aryansh Sharma smashes Sher Malla for two fours and a six in the fourth over. 15 runs came off the fourth over. By the way, it was Muhammad Zohaib who walked in after captain Muhammad Waseem's dismissal.
Captain Muhammad Waseem and Aryansh Sharma open the innings for UAE while Karan KC has the new ball for Nepal. What a start! Waseem smashed Karan for a six on the third ball and on the fifth ball the bowler strikes back, Waseem is dismissed. That's an eventful opening over.
Nepal National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The second day of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixtures continues today, 3 February 2026, with a significant clash between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The match is currently underway at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, a venue renowned for its slow nature and assistance for spin bowlers. Nepal vs UAE Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match.
For both Associate nations, this fixture serves as more than just a practice game. With the tournament proper beginning on 7 February, captains Rohit Paudel and Muhammad Waseem are looking to establish a winning rhythm and settle on their final playing elevens.
The UAE opted to bat first after winning the toss, looking to set a target on a dry Chennai surface. Nepal’s bowling attack, led by the experienced Sompal Kami and the spin duo of Sandeep Lamichhane and Lalit Rajbanshi, has applied early pressure. Nepal Cricket Team Jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Unveiled, See Pics.
Early reports from the ground suggest the ball is already gripping, which could make the middle overs a fascinating contest between Nepal’s spinners and the UAE’s middle-order strikers. Nepal is fresh from a string of successful performances in the Asia Qualifier, while the UAE is looking to bounce back after a challenging bilateral series against Ireland.
The choice of Chennai as a warm-up venue is strategic. Both Nepal and the UAE will play several group-stage matches on similar subcontinental tracks in India and Sri Lanka.
Managing the "Chepauk factor", high humidity and a slowing pitch, is considered essential preparation for the technical demands of the main tournament. For Nepal’s top order, including Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh, the priority will be building a solid foundation without losing early wickets to the UAE’s pace battery of Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Jawadullah.