Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for MUL vs ISL Clash in PSL Season 5

Shahid Afridi & Imran Tahir (Photo Credits: Twitter / Multan Sultans)

Multan Sultans (MUL) will take on Islamabad United (ISL) in match 22 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. MUL vs ISL match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 8, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams are enjoying great campaign thus far as they are in the top end of the points table and are on a good run of form. Meanwhile, Fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United clash in PSL 2020, can scroll down below. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Islamabad have a great batting line up and all of them are in a good knick as well. Luke Ronchi, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro have all scored runs in the tournament and will be hoping to continue that in this clash as well. However, Sultans also hold a similar kind of firepower in their team as well. Rilee Rossouw and James Vince have been firing on all cylinders with the former scoring the fastest century in the history of the tournament during the game against Quetta Gladiators.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket Keeper – Luke Ronchi (ISL) should be your keeper for this game.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Dawid Malan (ISL), Colin Munro (ISL), Rilee Rossouw (MUL) and Shaan Masood (MUL) should be your batsmen.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – You should pick Shahid Afridi (MUL), Faheem Ashraf (ISL) and Shadab Khan (ISL) as your all-rounders.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining slots ion your team must be filled by Imran Tahir (MUL), Sohail Tanvir (MUL) and Dale Steyn (ISL).

Luke Ronchi (ISL) has been exceptional in the tournament and should be selected as your keeper for this game while Rilee Rossouw (MUL) can be selected as your vice-captain for this clash.