Jasprit Bumrah tied knots with Sanjana Ganesan in Goa, and the couple has been receiving congratulatory messages from all over the world. The Indian pace spearhead confirmed the major news on social media. Sharing a couple of pictures from the wedding ceremony, Bumrah said it is one of the happiest days of his life. The post set Twitter on fire with netizens wishing the talismanic pacer and his better half. Several members of the cricket fraternity, including Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya and Suresh Raina also took to Twitter and extended greetings for the couple. Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan Wedding Pics OUT: Indian Cricketer Shares Beautiful Photos From Marriage Ceremony on Social Media.

Bumrah had pulled put out of the fourth Test and five-match T20I series against England, citing personal reasons. Ever since then, speculations of his and Ganesan's wedding started doing rounds on social media. However, none of the two made any statement regarding the news till Bumrah shared the wedding pictures. 'Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course,' the Indian pacer captioned his post. 'Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives, and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you,' he added.

View Post:

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana pic.twitter.com/EQuRUNa0Xc — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021

As the major news was confirmed after weeks of speculations, Twitterati went absolutely berserk. Several cricket stars also wished Bumrah for starting a new chapter in his life. Have a look!

Yuvraj Singh's Message!!

Many congratulations to @Jaspritbumrah93 and sanjana !! May this bond be a lifetime of happiness ♥️♥️♥️♥️ god bless you lovely couple 🙏🙏🙏 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 15, 2021

Hardik Pandya's Message!!

Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 @SanjanaGanesan ❤️ Wishing you a healthy and happy married life 🤗 https://t.co/em41fiLSXS — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 15, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara Congratulates!!

Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and @SanjanaGanesan! Wishing you guys the very best as you begin this special journey together 👍🏼 https://t.co/BiG51d7Z6h — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 15, 2021

Wishes From Suresh Raina!!

Mumbai Indians' Greetings!!

Harbhajan Singh's Post!!

ICC Wishes Bumrah & Sanjana!!

Sanjana Ganesan, a former Miss India finalist, has been a regular feature in Star Sports' presenter's panel and has covered several sports. She's majorly known for hosting a weekly show for Indian Premier League (IPL) Kolkata Knight Riders entitles 'KKR Diaries'. Ganesan has also participated in the MTV show Splitsvilla 7 before starting her career as a sports anchor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2021 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).