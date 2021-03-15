Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah confirmed the news of his marriage to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. The fast bowler made the major announcement on social media. While sharing a couple of pictures from the wedding ceremony, Bumrah said it is one of the happiest days of his life. "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by Love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana," the 27-year-old wrote on the micro-blogging website. Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan Wedding Pics OUT: Indian Cricketer Shares Beautiful Photos.

For the unversed, Bumrah had pulled out of the fourth Test and T20I series against England, citing personal reasons. Since then, speculations of his marriage rife on social media. However, none of the two didn't make any statement regarding the news before Bumrah shared the wedding pictures. Nevertheless, his post got viral no time with fans from all around the world congratulating the talismanic cricketer for the new innings of his life. Have a look!

Bumrah Ties Knots With Sanjana!!

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana pic.twitter.com/EQuRUNa0Xc — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021

Congratulatory Wishes!!

More Messages!!

Lovely Couple!!

Fans In Nostalgia!!

A bit nostalgic rn. Took me way back to 2017. The breathtaking looks, heartwarming smiles, pure raw emotions captured 🤧#JaspritBumrah & #sanjanaganesan wishing you both a lifetime of happiness together. May god protect all these precious people forever 🧿✨ pic.twitter.com/BzbiPeNLe4 — Samriddhi🍒 (@Viratscookie) March 15, 2021

Indeed!!

Congratulations Boom Boom With KKR leaders 💙💙💙💙 Clean bowled 💙#JaspritBumrah pic.twitter.com/f4fXkgjCLf — Sandeep_Ogra (@Sandeep_Ogra45) March 15, 2021

Bumrah and Sanjana had indeed managed to keep their relationship under the wraps. Even, the wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family members in Goa.

Meanwhile, BCCI are yet to announce India's squad for the three-match ODI series against England, and it would be interesting to see if Bumrah will be included or not. Speaking of the T20I series, the five-match affair is currently levelled at 1-1 after the first two games.

