After weeks of speculations, Jasprit Bumrah finally tied the knot with sports presenter and anchor Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony. The Indian pacer took to his social media to share the pictures from the wedding. Ever since the bowler took a leave from India’s ongoing series against England, speculations of his and Ganesan’s wedding started doing rounds on social media. Twitterati Think Jasprit Bumrah is Set To Marry Sanjana Ganesan in Private Ceremony.

Jasprit Bumrah took to his social media on March 15, 2021 (Monday) to officially share the news of his marriage with Sanjana Ganesan. ‘Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course,’ the Indian pacer captioned his post. ‘Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you,’ he added.

See Pictures

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana pic.twitter.com/EQuRUNa0Xc — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021

According to several reports, Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan got married in a private ceremony in Goa which was mainly attended by their close friends and family. It was earlier reported that the couple had asked their guests to not carry cell-phone as they wanted the wedding to remain a private affair.

Jasprit Bumrah is currently on a break from cricket as the paver had taken a leave for his marriage. The 27-year-old is unlikely to take any further part in the series but is expected to return for IPL 2021 where he will represent record champions Mumbai Indians. The 14th edition of the cash-rich league is scheduled to be played from April 9 to May 30.

Sanjana Ganesan has been a regular feature in Star Sports’ presenter’s panel and has hosted many shows including the Indian Premier League along with hosting a weekly show for Kolkata Knight Riders entitles ‘KKR Diaries'. She is a Miss India 2014 finalist and has also participated in the MTV show Splitsvilla 7 before starting her career as a sports anchor.

