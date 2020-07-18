Manchester, July 18: England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been fined and handed an official written warning after breaching the team's bio-secure protocols for their ongoing three-match Test series against the West Indies, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday. The ECB said that the decision was made at a meeting that was chaired by ECB's Director of Cricket Ashley Giles and included a representative from the Professional Cricketers' Association and Archer's agent.

"Following a disciplinary hearing held on Friday evening, 17 July, England cricketer Jofra Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount and received an official written warning after admitting to breaching the team's bio-secure protocols on Monday 13 July when he made an unauthorised visit to his home in Hove," said the ECB in its statement. Jofra Archer Fined and Given Official Warning for Breaking Bio-Secure Protocol, Will Be Available for Third Test.

Archer was withdrawn from England's squad for the second Test to be isolated for five days at Old Trafford. "He will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted. He is due to rejoin the rest of the squad on Tuesday 21 July," said the ECB.

All-rounder Ben Stokes had earlier called for the team management to support Archer. "For us as players, and as the England cricket group, this is a time where our way of operation really needs to come through," Stokes, who scored 176 to guide England to 469 for 9 declared in their first innings of the ongoing second Test, was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"We really need to be there to support Jofra right now, because obviously he's a big talking point, and he is by himself because of everything else going on at the moment. "But it's about making sure that he doesn't feel like he's by himself," he added. "The worst thing that we can do right now, as a team, is to just leave him and say 'see you in five, six days' time.

"Times like these for people are very, very tough. You can feel like you are all by yourself, but I don't think anybody is going to allow that to happen. Jofra is a massive part of this group, as everybody is. If it was anybody else like Jofra, it would be exactly the same way of handling as a team," he added.

