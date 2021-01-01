The past few days have been memorable for Kane Williamson as the New Zealand skipper achieved multiple astonishing feats. While he guided the Blackcaps to the top of ICC Test rankings, he also toppled Virat Kohli and Steve Smith to become the new top-ranked Test batsman. Williamson also was named in the ICC Test team of the decade, and the Kiwi talisman was nothing but delighted. He called his achievement ‘surreal’ to share the list with some of the best in the business. Surpassing Virat Kohli and Steve Smith Is Surprising and Humbling: Kane Williamson.

“I am honour and privileged to receive this (ICC Team of the Decade Cap). There are some incredible names on that list, and it certainly feels surreal to be on there. However, I believe that it’s a team award to be honest. It wouldn’t mean much without the contributions and efforts from all the other players you play alongside for such a long period of time,” the 30-year-old said in a video shared by ICC. Kane Williamson Hailed By Netizens As New Zealand Becomes Number One Test Team.

Watch Video:

🗣️ “There are some incredible names on that list and it feels surreal to be on there.” New Zealand captain Kane Williamson expressed his happiness on being named in ICC’s Test Team of the Decade 🙌 📽️ pic.twitter.com/LkmabyYXs0 — ICC (@ICC) January 1, 2021

Further in the conversation, Williamson added: “There are so many people along the way that have tried to help me as a player, as a person and I want to thank all of them. But, still there’s a lot of cricket to go and thanks very much for the award. ”

Speaking of the other ‘incredible’ names in the ICC Test Team of the decade, England’s Alastair Cook and Australia’s David Warner are the openers with Williamson at three. India’s Virat Kohli has been named as skipper while Australia’s Steve Smith follows him at five. Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara has been picked as wicket-keeper with England’s Ben Stokes at number seven. India’s R Ashwin is the lone spinner in the team while South Africa’s Dale Steyn and England’s veteran duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad form a three-men pace attack.

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (C), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara (WK), Ben Stokes, R Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

