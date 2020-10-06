Rajasthan Royals (RR) made as many as three changes to their playing XI against the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). Among the three inclusions is 19-year-old bowler Kartik Tyagi. The Uttar Pradesh pacer will be making his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut. He was bought by Rajasthan Royals at the players auction for IPL 2020. Kartik bowls right-arm medium-fast and replaces Jaydev Unadkat in the Royals playing XI. Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal Come in For RR As Rohit Sharma Opts to Bat First.

Royals come into the match after suffering two back to back defeats. The Steve Smith-led side have played four matches and won just two thus far. Royals are currently placed fifth on the IPL 2020 points table while their opponents for the night Mumbai Indians are on second spot. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at quick facts related to Kartik Tyagi. MI vs RR IPL 2020 Live Score Updates.

# Kartik Tyagi was born on November 8, 2000 in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

# The pacer made his First-class debut for Uttar Pradesh against Railways in 2017.

# He made his List A debut against Delhi in 2018.

# Kartik was part of India’s Under-19 World Cup 2020 squad

# The pacer picked up 11 wickets from six matches during in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020.

# He was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.30 crores during the IPL Player Auction 2020.

Kartik will cherish the opportunity to bowl alongside Jofra Archer, who is Royals’ bowling spearhead. Apart from him, Tom Curran is part of the playing XI as well and the youngster will get to learn a lot from these international stars.

