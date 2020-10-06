Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will take each other in match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 6, 2020 (Tuesday). The two teams have met 21 times in the competition with both teams winning ten games each while one match has ended in no result. Meanwhile, MI skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first. Kartik Tyagi is set to make his debut for RR. MI vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are on the opposite ends of the form spectrum and as a result, find themselves on the opposite end of the points table. MI currently occupy the second position in the team standings and have a chance to go top with a win. While, RR, who are sixth in the table and on a two-game winless run, will be hoping to get back to winning ways. Rajasthan Royals Opening Batsmen Jos Buttler Looks All Geared Up Ahead of MI vs RR, Dream11 IPL 2020 (Watch Video).

MI vs RR Team and Playing XI

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.

The ground in Abu Dhabi is one of the biggest Stadiums in UAE and teams have scored decent totals on this ground. However, with long boundaries and temperatures in the mid-30s, fitness levels of the players will be tested. Dew factor will also play a huge part in this game. In six games in Abu Dhabi, teams batting first have won three while chasing sides have also won the same amount.

Though Mumbai have been in the better form of the two teams, Rajasthan have had the upper hand in recent meetings. In the last five games, the anagram champions have won four games with then record winners having just one victory to their name.

