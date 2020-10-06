IPL 2020 Live Score Updates MI vs RR: In match 20th of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With three wins out of five matches, Mumbai Indians are placed on second spot on IPL 2020 points table while Rajasthan Royals are on fifth place with two wins out of four games. Meanwhile, stay tuned for MI vs RR live score updates and commentary. MI vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have meet each other 20 times in the IPL. Interestingly, there is nothing to separate as the head-to-head record is at level between the two with each having won ten times games. So, both Mumbai and Rajasthan will be looking to take a lead.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to register hat-trick of wins this season after having defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab in their last two outings. The Steve Smith's side, on the other hand, has suffered defeats in their previous two matches.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.