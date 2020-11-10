Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard has his family wishes and backing ahead of MI vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 final. This game will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 10, 2020. Mumbai Indians (MI) has won IPL title four times and Pollard has been associated with the franchise since the beginning. The Caribbean all-rounder has also led Mumbai to victory in many games in IPL season 13. In the below article, check out an amazing picture shared by Mumbai Indians where Kieron Pollard walks in with his wife and children. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: 11 Funny Memes, Viral GIFs and Positive Messages Ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Match Dubai International Stadium.

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 to reach the final. Mumbai posted a target of 201 runs in that game where Delhi managed to score only 143/8 in 20 overs in reply. DC made it to final by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2020 Qualifier 2. Mumbai leads Delhi by 15-12 in head to head record of IPL. Also, MI defeated DC in three games they played with each other in IPL 2020. Mumbai will hope Kieron Pollard to play big on the final and help them win the title for 5th time. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Toss Report & Playing XI Update: Jayant Yadav Replaces Rahul Chahar As Shreyas Iyer Opts to Bat.

Kieron Pollard Arrives With Family

Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma has lost the toss as of now and they have been put into field. Shreyas Iyer and his men will utilise the opportunity of batting first and post a big total on board.

