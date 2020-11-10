Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are all set to lock horns with each other at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Mumbai Indians had won the IPL 2020 against the Chennai Super Kings whereas Delhi Capitals have made way into the finals for the first time in their career. The Mumbai Indians are quite experienced to manage crunch situations. For now, the news from the centre is that Delhi has won the toss and elected to bat first. Jayant Yadav has come in place of Rahul Chahar who has been ousted due to a slight niggle. MI vs DC Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020 Final.

The IPL 2020 was like a fresh breath of air for the cricket starving nation which had no sporting activities for a whole due to the lockdown imposed. Mumbai Indians have been one of the most consistent sides in the IPL 2020. They lived up to the reputation of being a slow starter and then went on to be one of the strongest sides in the IPL 2020. The two teams would want to brush apart all the woes and would want to clinch a win. It's a fresh day for both the teams and nothing has

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 07:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).