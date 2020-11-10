Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are all geared up for the IPL 2020 final with both teams aiming to clinch the title. Mumbai Indians are chasing their fifth title in seven final appearances while Delhi Capitals have advanced to their maiden final after 13 seasons and are fighting for their first IPL title. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 final match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on November 10 (Tuesday). Ahead of the final fans both teams are excited and have been engaging on social media. We bring you all the funny memes, viral GIFs and good luck messages for both teams ahead of the final. Mumbai City FC Sends Good Wishes to Mumbai Indians For IPL 2020 Finals Against Delhi Capitals (Watch Video).

Fans of both DC and MI have been trolling each other and showing support for their respective teams ahead of the IPL 2020 final. Mumbai Indians have beaten Delhi Capitals in each of the three prior meetings this season and will be aiming for a fourth straight win over Shreyas Iyer’s side to clinch their fifth title while Delhi will be chasing their maiden IPL title this time. Ahead of the final, take a look at all the trending funny memes, viral GIFs and good luck messages for both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Check Some Funny Memes

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Final

#Dream11IPLFinal It's Match Day Between MI vs DC pic.twitter.com/eqMyUHSDVo — Sairaj Sonne (@_i_am_s_s) November 10, 2020

Opposition Fans Watching MI vs DC IPL Final

#Dream11IPLFinal Me watching MI vs DC final be like pic.twitter.com/1I7RAQ5NIs — tejas malap (bunty) (@tejasmalapbunty) November 10, 2020

MI vs DC, KKR, SRH, RCB, KXIP and CSK Final

Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals Ahead of Final

Delhi Capitals Ahead of IPL 2020 Final

DC After Realizing That They're Playing MI In The Final pic.twitter.com/z9rlrMn8yn — Ved. (@AjaySRKFan) November 9, 2020

Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals Players Ahead of IPL 2020 Final

MI tmrw in field against DC pic.twitter.com/FWzRGSDqum — Nobody (@jewbale) November 8, 2020

DC and MI in Discussion Ahead of IPL 2020 Final

*IPL 2020 FINAL EXIST* Mumbai Indians has won 4 out of 5 finals. Delhi capitals reached finals for the first time. Meanwhile MI to DC: pic.twitter.com/Xh5oFPFYBs — Lucky Singh (@Mr_LuckY16) November 8, 2020

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians Players Looking for the IPL Trophy

Dc & mi looking for ipL cup pic.twitter.com/thdtrCUf2h — vidyasamana_ponnu (@Spread_smiles3) November 9, 2020

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL Final

Delhi Capitals Fans After Calculating Their Chances of Winning

Dc fans after knowing MI won all their IPL titles only against Dhoni’s team and there’s no Dhoni in your team pic.twitter.com/fZJQOY2zeo — SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) November 8, 2020

Mumbai Indians to Themselves Ahead of IPL 2020 Final

MI who outplayed DC just last week be like pic.twitter.com/snfcqRpywK — The Meme Makers (@the7mememakers) November 5, 2020

Here Are Some Viral GIFs Ahead of IPL 2020 Final

Suryakumar Yadav to Mumbai Indians Fans

via GIPHY

Delhi Capitals Fans Wishing Their Team Good Luck

via GIPHY

Common Delhi Capitals!!!

via GIPHY

Some fans also wished their respective teams good luck ahead of the final. Mumbai Indians fans prayed that their teams clinch their fifth title and create a new record in the IPL while Delhi Capitals fans wished for their teams to lift their maiden IPL title.

Check Some Good Luck Wishes from MI and DC Fans

Kevin Pietersen Wishes Delhi Capitals Luck

All the Best Mumbai Paltan

Mumbai Indians Wishes Their Team Luck Ahead of Final

Best Wishes to Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals for IPL 2020 Final

All The Best To @MumbaiIndianfan And @DelhiCapitals For The Dream 11 IPL Finals. pic.twitter.com/caGETlnjkv — Mayank Kumar Baid (@MayankKumarBai1) November 10, 2020

Mumbai City FC Wishes Mumbai Indians

Mumbai ke liye football hum khel lenge, aap ja ke @IPL jeet kar aao! 💪 Good luck for the big final, @mipaltan! We will be cheering you on from Goa 💙#OneFamily #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/k4Ns1Q2Sf0 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 10, 2020

We hope fans have enjoyed all the funny memes and also the good luck wishes for their respective teams. As the IPL 2020 final approaches, fans of both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have started engaging with each other and also have already shown their full support for their teams. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will certainly put up a great show for the fans in the IPL 2020 final.

