Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will lock horns against Delhi Capitals (DC) on September 20, 2020, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. KXIP skipper KL Rahul had some fun time cycling ahead of their opening encounter. Punjab side was led by Ravichandran Ashwin in IPL 2019, this year he has been bought by Delhi Capitals. KXIP failed to make it to the playoffs in the previous season, under the leadership of new captain the franchise will eye on winning their maiden title. Meanwhile, you can check out amazing cycling pictures shared by KL Rahul ahead of DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020. Ahead of IPL 2020, KXIP Captain KL Rahul Flaunts His Chiselled Body in Latest Instagram Picture.

KL Rahul has been in immense form in the last two seasons of IPL where he made 659 runs and 593 runs respectively in IPL 2018 and 2019 respectively. In the previous season, Rahul scored a century and six half-centuries and had a strike rate of 135.38. KL Rahul also does a good job behind stumps as wicket-keeper. If we speak of Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab head to head records in IPL, KXIP has faced DC 24 times in which they have won 14 games and lost 10 matches. Team KXIP Key Players for IPL 2020: KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Glenn Maxwell and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for From Kings XI Punjab.

KL Rahul Enjoys Cycling Ahead of DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020

KL Rahul Looks Cool While Cycling

KL Rahul's Punjab side has amazing players like Chris Gayle, Mohammad Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman to name a few. They will eye on victory in their opening game against Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals.

