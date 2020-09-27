Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) pacer Sheldon Cottrell has indeed impressed fans with his amazing bowling performance in two games he has played so far in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020. His unique salute celebration after dismissing a batsman has become quite popular since ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The Windies pacer addition to KXIP has indeed strengthened up the pace attack as he provides good support to Mohammed Shami. Meanwhile, the Punjab team has shared an amazing video of Sheldon Cottrell saluting fans ahead of Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs KXIP, Dream11 IPL 2020 match. RR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 9.

KL Rahul led Kings XI Punjab will square off against Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals on September 27, 2020, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This will be Indian Premier League season 13 match no 9. Both teams will enter this game after a grand victory in their previous matches. RR defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the last match by 16 runs as they defended the target of 217 runs. While KXIP won against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 97 runs after posting a total of 206/3. KL scored unbeaten 132 runs from 69 balls in that game. Sheldon Cottrell picked two wickets by just giving 17 runs in three overs in this game. Cottrell has bagged four wickets so far from two games in IPL 2020. RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Jos Buttler, KL Rahul and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

Sheldon Cottrell Salutes Fans

Kings XI Punjab has played two games so far in which they lost the opening game to Delhi Capitals while won the second against RCB. RR has played only one game so far in IPL 2020, in which they emerged victorious against CSK. Both teams will look forward to winning and move ahead at the point table.

