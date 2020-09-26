Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 9. The game will be held on September 27, 2020, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Kings XI Punjab has played two games so far, in which they lost the opening game against Delhi Capitals in super-over, while in their last game they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). RR has played only one game so far in which they defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for RR vs KXIP Dream11 team prediction IPL 2020 along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI in Indian Premier League Season 13. KL Rahul Scores First Century of Dream11 IPL 2020, Netizens Heap Praises on KXIP Captain.

In the head to head record between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab, RR has won 10 games out of 19 matches, while KXIP has emerged victorious on nine occasions. RR is led by Steve Smith, while KXIP plays under the captaincy of KL Rahul. Punjab skipper KL Rahul made unbeaten 132 runs from 69 balls which helped KXIP post a total of 206/3 against RCB, in reply RCB was bowled out for 109 runs. Speaking about RR victory against CSK, Rajasthan posted a target of 217 runs in which Sanju Samson made 74 runs from 32 balls. CSK managed to score 200 runs in reply, thereby losing the match by 16 runs. KL Rahul Reacts to KXIP’s 97-Run Win Over RCB in IPL 2020 Match; Hardik Panyda Replies With Cheeky Comment.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers - Considering the recent form from previous games it would be wise to choose KL Rahul (KXIP) and Sanju Samson (RR) as wicket-keepers for your Dream11 team.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - The four batsmen for your RR vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 team should be Steve Smith (RR), Mayank Agarwal (KXIP), David Miller (RR) and Sarfaraz Khan (KXIP).

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Glenn Maxwell (KXIP) and Rahul Tewatia (RR) should be elected as all-rounders for your fantasy team.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots for RR vs KXIP, Dream11 IPL 2020 should be filled by Jofra Archer (RR), Mohammed Shami (KXIP) and Sheldon Cottrell (KXIP).

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Steve Smith (RR), Mayank Agarwal (KXIP), David Miller (RR), Sarfaraz Khan (KXIP), KL Rahul (KXIP), Sanju Samson (RR), Glenn Maxwell (KXIP), Rahul Tewatia (RR), Jofra Archer (RR), Mohammed Shami (KXIP), Sheldon Cottrell (KXIP).

KL Rahul (KXIP) is in great form and he is expected to score more runs and takes catches behind stumps, therefore, he should be selected as the captain for RR vs KXIP, Dream11 IPL 2020 match. While Sanju Samson (RR) can be elected as vice-captain.

