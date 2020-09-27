Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the match number nine of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Both the teams are confident after having registered win in their respective last games. KXIP, however, have played two matches while Royals featured in just one game so far. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your RR vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 match. RR vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 9.

RR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Jos Buttler

The England batsman will be available for clash against Kings XI Punjab after having completed his quarantine. Jos Buttler is on good form and on Sharjah he can be explosive. Expect Buttler to be part of most of the teams.

RR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: KL Rahul

Fresh from his unbeaten century against Royal Challengers Bangalore, KL Rahul is in top form and he will be looking to go big in Sharjah and the ground could suit his big hitting. Have Rahul in your playing XI and expect points coming your way. RR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 9.

RR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Sheldon Cottrell

The West Indies pacer picked early wickets against RCB. Sheldon Cottrell has a knack of picking early wickets and he could you fetch you important points with his wicket-taking deliveries.

RR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Ravi Bishnoi

The youngster has had a good time with the ball thus far and in his last outing for Kings XI Punjab he picked three wickets. Bishnoi has evolved as an important part of KXIPs bowling unit and has shown he can pick wickets in the middle overs. Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in RR vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 9.

RR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Sanju Samson

You cannot take a risk of leaving out Sanju Samson. His six-hitting ability will add on to your points. Did you know for every six a batsman two extra points? So, why not add power hitters to your RR vs KXIP Dream11 team playing XI.

This will be the 20th encounter between these two teams. Royals lead the head-to-head record with ten wins. Kings XI have won just eight games against RR. One of the games between these two ended in a tie in which KXIP prevailed in the Super Over.

