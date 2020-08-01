Royal Challengers Bangalore captain is raring to take the cricket field again and that’s evident in his latest story on Instagram. Taking on the picture-sharing website, the stalwart shared a picture of his new cricket kit which is a sign that the right-handed batsman is all set to kick-start his preparation for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which will start on September 19. Along with a bunch of bats, the 31-year-old shared picture of red pads which he generally wears while playing for RCB. Kohli’s pic also gave a hint that the franchise has already started distributing kits for the forthcoming edition of the tournament. Virat Kohli’s Latest Instagram Post Is Nothing but Motivational.

With the tournament being played in UAE due to the COVID-19 crisis in India, all the sides are planning to reach the venue in the second or third week of August in order to adapt the conditions. Kohli, who hasn’t played any professional cricket since February, will be looking to make an emphatic comeback onto the cricket field. He, however, hasn’t played a lot of cricket in UAE. Hence, it will be interesting to see how he faces the challenge. Virat Kohli’s Latest Instagram Post is All About Childhood Days.

Virat Kohli's Cricket Kit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Despite being a star-studded squad, RCB haven’t been able to lift the title even once in 12 years. Nevertheless, they must eye to break the jinx in the upcoming edition of the tournament. In fact, many experts like Brad Hogg and Aakash Chopra have also backed RCB to lift the title this time around. So, it will be interesting to see if RCB will go through or will fall short once again.

