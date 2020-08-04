Cricket fans all around the world are counting days as Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is set to get underway on September 19 in UAE. The excitement level of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is also second to none and that is evident in his latest Instagram post. The talismanic batsman shared a couple of pictures with his partner-in-crime AB de Villiers and other RCB teammates, captioning it with a clock emoji. Well, the message was crystal clear that Kohli has begun the countdown for the tournament and the lovers of the game must brace themselves to see his blitzes. Virat Kohli, RCB Captain, Flaunts His New Cricket Gear Ahead of IPL 2020 (View Pic)

With 5412 runs, Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament. However, he hasn’t been able to lift the title even once. On three occasions, Kohli and RCB reached but failed to cross the final hurdle. However, they will aim to end the jinx this time around by clinching the trophy in UAE. Meanwhile, let’s look at Kohli’s latest Instagram post. David Warner Takes a Dig at RCB after Fan Backs Virat Kohli-Led Team to Lift IPL 2020 Title.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram ⏳🕘. A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 4, 2020 at 6:35am PDT

As the tournament is taking place in UAE due to the COVID-19 crisis in India, the RCB players have to face a different challenge. The pitches in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai are known to favour the spinners and the boundaries are also on the larger side. Nevertheless, Virat Kohli and Co, like every other team, are likely to reach the base by the second or third week of August and will like to assess the conditions well ahead of the tournament.

In the 2020 IPL auctions, RCB bagged the services of Chris Morris and Aaron Finch while they again bought Dale Steyn for the forthcoming season. Hence, the Bangalore-based team looks quite solid and they’ll aim to lift their maiden title. In fact, cricket experts like Aakash Chopra and Brad Hogg have backed RCB to win the tournament.

