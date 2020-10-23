Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 42 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams suffered defeat in their previous games but will be looking to bounce back and take a step towards qualification for the playoffs with a win in this fixture. KKR vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 42.

Dream11 fantasy players will be eager to pick the right key players for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2020. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. Ahead of the KKR vs DC match, we take a look at five players who must feature in your team. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Shikhar Dhawan

The Delhi Capitals opener has found his form in the latter end of the season as he has been scoring freely. The Indian batsman has scored centuries in his last two games and comes into this game in a great form. So Shikhar Dhawan is a must pick for your KKR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Lockie Ferguson

The Kiwi bowler has just found his place in the Kolkata Knight Riders starting XI and has been nothing short of sensational. Ferguson has been among the wickets since his inclusion in the team and will put the DC batting line-up to test, so he must be a pick in your KKR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Marcus Stoinis

The Australian has been one of the consistent performers for Delhi Capitals this season and will look to continue his form in this game as well. Stoinis should be included in your KKR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team as he has been among the runs as well as the wickets.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Eoin Morgan

The KKR skipper has had an inconsistent season which is mainly down to the uncertainty in his batting position. However, with KKR in dire need of points, the Englishman is expected to come higher up the order and will play a crucial role in this game so he must be a pick in your KKR vs DC Dream11 IPL Fantasy Team.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins has played a very different role for Kolkata Knight Riders than what he expected. The Australian is spearheading the KKR bowling attack but along with it, he has been very crucial lower down the order, scoring at a very high rate. So Pat Cummins should be a pick in your KKR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Kolkata Knight Riders, who once were in a comfortable position in the team standings, after three losses in their last four games, are in a spot of bother. The two-time champions are fourth in the table with 10 points and just have a two-point lead over the chasing pack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).