Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) meet in the match number 42 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). We are nearing the end of the first round matches and the race has tighten up for a place in the playoffs. Both KKR and DC are in contention for a final four finish with the latter placed in a comfortable position. This is the second contest between these two teams this season. In the previous meeting, Delhi Capitals emerged victorious by 18 runs. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the seven important things ahead of KKR vs DC IPL 2020 match. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KKR vs DC IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

KKR vs DC Head-to-Head

In 24 meetings with Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders have emerged victorious in 13 games. Delhi have managed to secure ten wins against Kolkata. One game between these two teams ended in a tie in which DC won the Super Over.

KKR vs DC Key Players

Shikhar Dhawan has been in good form of late and he will hold key for DC along with Kagiso Rabada. In KKR camp, all eyes will be on Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan.

KKR vs DC Mini-Battles

Shikhar Dhawan vs Varun Chakravarthy and Kagiso Rabada vs Shubman Gill will be some mini-battles to watch out for in the KKR vs DC IPL 2020 match.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2020 Match 42 Venue

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the IPL 2020 match 42 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.

KKR vs DC Match Timings

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match 42 will start at 03:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 03:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 02:00 pm.

KKR vs DC Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

KKR vs DC Likely Playing XIs

DC Probable Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams/Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande.

KKR Probable Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

