After a disappointing performance against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to take on the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020. Shreyas Iyer’s men have been in the form of their lives and are all set to take on Eoin Morgan’s KKR at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals have almost sealed a berth in the play-offs as they are placed on number one of the IPL 2020 points table with 14 points in their kitty. On the other hand, KKR would want to bounce as they are placed on number four of the IPL 2020 points table and with 10 points. Now, let’s have a look at the weather and the pitch report for the match. KKR vs RCB Highlights IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 Wickets.

This will be the first game for the Super Saturday and the weather will be warm. The weather will be around 35 degrees Celcius and as the game proceeds the temperature will drop down by a degree. By the end of the match the weather will be around 31 degrees Celcius. Since the precipitation level is 0 per cent, there is no chance of the rains to hamper the match. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Weather report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals (Photo Credits: Accuweather)

Pitch Report:

In the last two games at this venue have witnessed the teams have struggling to put up big scores in the first innings. Batting in the second inning seems to be a little easier. Which means the team winning the toss could be elected to bowl first

