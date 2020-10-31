Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 54. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on November 1, 2020. KKR will enter this game with a defeat, while RR registered a massive win in their last match to stay alive in this tournament. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KKR vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KKR vs RR IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium.

KKR led by Eoin Morgan lost to Chennai Super Kings in their previous game as they failed to defend the target of 173 runs. On the other hand, RR registered a thumping victory against Kings XI Punjab in a must-win game. Steve Smith's RR is at the 5th position, while KKR is at the 6th spot. The upcoming game is a 'do or die' situation for both teams. A defeat in their last league game will clearly show them the exit gate. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice for wicket-keeper for KKR vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 team should be Sanji Samson (RR).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with four batsmen and they should be Steve Smith (RR), Robin Uthappa (RR), Nitish Rana (KKR) and Eoin Morgan (KKR).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for your KKR vs RR IPL 2020 fantasy team should be Ben Stokes (RR) and Sunil Narine (KKR).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Jofra Archer (RR), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Lockie Ferguson (KKR) and Pat Cummins (KKR).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Steve Smith (RR), Robin Uthappa (RR), Nitish Rana (KKR), Eoin Morgan (KKR), Sanju Samson (RR), Ben Stokes (RR), Sunil Narine (KKR), Jofra Archer (RR), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Lockie Ferguson (KKR), Pat Cummins (KKR).

Ben Stokes (RR) can be selected as captain for your KKR vs RR Dream11 team. While Sanju Samson (RR) can be chosen as vice-captain.

