Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to return back to winning ways when they face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022 on Monday, April 2. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Knight Riders are on a five-match losing streak and they will be desperate to return to winning ways. Shreyas Iyer's men seem to crumble under pressure and they have not gotten past the line after coming close on a few occasions. Making too many changes have not helped either as KKR now face a must-win situation in every game they play from now. KKR vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 47

Rajasthan Royals also, will aim to get their winning momentum back. A loss to Mumbai Indians in their last game unsettled Sanju Samson's outfit and they will hope for a favourable result this time. These two sides played off a thriller the last time they clashed this season. KKR came agonizingly close to the 218-run total posted by Rajasthan Royals, falling short by just seven runs. With both teams seeking for a win after losses in their last games, this contest too, is expected to be a very thrilling one.

KKR vs RR Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 47 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the KKR vs RR clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

KKR vs RR Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 47 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the KKR vs RR match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

