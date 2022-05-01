Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match number 47. Both the teams are in contention for a place in the IPL 2022 playoffs and needless to say both the sides will be on their toes to collect the two valuable points from this fixture. Ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you KKR vs RR head to head record, likely playing XI and other things you need to know. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are on second spot on the IPL 2022 points table but the defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last fixture would have dented the confidence of the side. With things heating up for playoffs, losing any game from here on will impact team's chances of qualifying for IPL 2022 playoffs. Things look bleak for Kolkata Knight Riders as they have lost last five games on the trot. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

KKR vs RR Head-to-Head Record

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals have met each other 17 times in IPL. CSK leads the head-to-head record with 12 wins while SRH have emerged victorious five times.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 47 Key Players

Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will be the key players from the Kolkata Knight Riders camp to watch out for. In Rajasthan Royals camp, all eyes will be on Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal. KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 47.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 47 Mini Battles

In the KKR vs RR game, Umesh Yadav vs Jos Buttler will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Shreyas Iyer vs Yuzvendra Chahal.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 47 Venue and Match Timing

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals (KKR vs RR) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 02, 2022 (Monday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 47 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match live on Star Sports channels. The KKR vs RR match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the KKR vs RR live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2022 Match 47 Likely Playing XIs

KKR Predicted Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

RR Predicted Playing 11: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana.

