KL Rahul Enjoys Fun Time With Mayank Agarwal Ahead of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2020, View Pic

KL Rahul is certainly enjoying the time of his life his recent performances are simply sensational. After bagging the ‘Man of the Series’ award in the five-match T20I series, the wicket-keeper batsman came good in the first ODI too and scored an unbeaten 64-ball 88. Well, one would certainly be enthralled by putting up these sort of spectacular shows and that’s what exactly can be seen on Rahul’s latest Twitter post. The star batsman shared a picture with opener Mayank Agarwal and the two seemed to be enjoying a great time. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

“The Bru café,” read the picture of the talismanic batsman in which he can be seen holding a cup of coffee and Agarwal is laughing out loud. Both Rahul and Agarwal are hailing from Karnataka and have played a lot of cricket together. From opening the innings for India U19 during the U19 World Cup in 2010 to playing together for the national side, the two friends have come a long way and their bond also seems to get better. Meanwhile, let’s look at the picture posted by KL Rahul on the micro-blogging website.

The Bru cafe 😜☕ pic.twitter.com/r4KfidOquH — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 7, 2020

Despite Rahul’s brilliant knock in the opening game, New Zealand managed to chase down a mammoth looking total of 348 runs with four wickets in hand and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Nevertheless, the series is still alive and the Men in Blue can make a comeback by winning the next game in order to level the series 1-1. The second ODI will be played on February 8 at Eden Park in Auckland.