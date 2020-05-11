KL Rahul Picks Jasprit Bumrah As the Toughest Bowler to Keep To

KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Getty Images)

KL Rahul and his versatility on the cricket field has been the talk of the town in the past few months. Playing the majority of his cricket as an opener, the right-handed batsman played some blistering knocks in the middle order. He has emerged as India’s first-choice wicket-keeper ahead of Rishabh Pant, at least in limited-overs cricket. Despite not being regarded as a natural wicket-keeper, Rahul has done a commendable job so far. During a recent Q/A session on Twitter, the 27-year-old was asked to name the ‘toughest bowler to keep to’ and Rahul picked India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. KL Rahul Hilariously Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for TikTok Videos, Says ‘He Should Stick to Bowling Googlies’.

Bumrah possesses the ability to set the speed gun on fire and his bucket of variations makes him even more lethal. However, his bowling prowess doesn’t just challenge the batsman but the wicket-keeper too. Reading the angle of the ball from the slinging action can be difficult and thus, Rahul’s answer didn’t surprise many. So far, Rahul has kept wickets for India just in six ODIs and five T20Is and he is likely to get better with time.

Absolutely enjoying wicketkeeping. The toughest bowler to keep to is @Jaspritbumrah93 https://t.co/j9YGnWZ7ST — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

During the course of the interaction, Rahul also named his all-time favourite batsman and surprisingly it’s not Virat Kohli but his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - teammate AB de Villiers. Meanwhile, Rahul would have been leading the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in normal circumstances. However, just like many other major cricket tournaments around the world, the gala T20 extravaganza has also been postponed indefinitely owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.