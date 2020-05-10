KL Rahul Hilariously Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for TikTok Videos, Says ‘He Should Stick to Bowling Googlies’

KL Rahul Hilariously Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for TikTok Videos (Photo Credits: Getty & Instagram)

The coronavirus has brought the world to a grinding halt as most people are confined to their houses. The sportsmen who are always on the go are also spending a lot of time at home with no live-action happening. Thus these cricketers keep themselves busy by either working out, spending time with families or eve conducting a live session. Now, KL Rahul also conducted a live session on Twitter with his fans and was asked about his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal’s TikTok videos which have been a talk of the town. Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Hilarious TikTok Video With His Father Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

The Indian opener hilariously trolled Yuzvendra Chahal and said that he should be sticking to bowling googlies instead of playing cricket. During the chat, he also spoke about his favourite stadiums and how it felt getting a Test cap from MS Dhoni. During the chat, he said that he got emotional getting a cap from MS Dhoni. He also spoke about his all-time favourite batsman and a lot more. But check out the tweet about Yuzi below:

I think he should stick to bowling googlies on the field 😂 https://t.co/qLpquHYjhE — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

KL Rahul also spoke about his quarantine schedule and said that he spends a lot of time playing ludo and watching movies with his family. The southpaw is currently waiting to get back into action. The Indian opener has been crowned as the captain of the IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming season. As of now, there have been no proper dates given for the start of the IPL 13.