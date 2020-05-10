KL Rahul Names his All-Time Favourite Batsman of All Time and its Not Virat Kohli

KL Rahul and AB de Villers (Photo Credits: Getty and Twitter)

Amid lockdown Indian cricketer KL Rahul conducted a live session with fans where he answered a lot of questions including his favourite series win, his moment in cricket and a lot more. The Indian opener even went on to troll Yuzvendra Chahal for his TikTok videos and said that he should be sticking to the owling googlies. Now a netizen went on to ask him about his favourite batsman of all time and as one may expect he could have named Virat Kohli as he is quite close to the Indian captain. KL Rahul Hilariously Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for TikTok Videos, Says ‘He Should Stick to Bowling Googlies’.

But instead, he went on to choose his old Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villers. He also went on to reveal his favourite footballer. He picked AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and described the feeling when he led the Indian team for the first time in the second innings against New Zealand. KL said that he was Scared, emotional, nervous, and excited just like he was in his first international innings. Now check out his tweet about the south African cricketer first.

I think it is got to be @ABdeVilliers17 https://t.co/tIZuSPos5A — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

Post this, he went on to play for the Kings XI Punjab and has his year has been crowned as the new captain for the side. The newly crowned captain was as really elated to the lead the team and is raring to go in the IPL 2020. But the tournament has been called off for an indefinite period of time.