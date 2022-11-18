Colombo, Nov 18: Former Sri Lanka skipper Sanath Jayasuriya and Pakistan legend Wasim Akram have joined the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 as brand ambassadors. It provides a huge boost to the third edition of the tournament which will be played from December 6-23. One of the most destructive batsmen of all-time Jayasuriya scored more than 20,000 international runs and took 440 wickets. On the other hand, Wasim Akram notched up 916 international wickets. Jayasuriya is excited about the new season of LPL and stated that it would help in finding and nurturing new talents in Sri Lankan cricket. "I am delighted to be the brand ambassador of the third edition of the LPL. This tournament is a great addition to the domestic cricket calendar and has found some great talents in Sri Lanka. It gives us an ideal platform to find and nurture the best cricketing talent and we saw that during the Asia Cup, earlier this year. LPL is helping Sri Lanka to build its T20I arsenal," said Jayasuriya. American Major League Cricket (MLC) Opens Door for Players Like Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor, Says Corey Anderson

Akram is also excited to come on board as a brand ambassador for the LPL and said he has always received huge praise and love from cricket fans in Sri Lanka. "I am extremely happy to be the brand ambassador of the LPL third edition. This tournament is unearthing some good cricket players in Sri Lanka and we saw the proof of it when the team won the Asia Cup this year. I have seen the last two editions of this tournament and the quality of cricket was top-notch. I am sure that players will maintain it in the forthcoming edition of LPL as well," said Akram. Danushka Gunathilaka, Sri Lanka Cricketer, Gets Bail in Sexual Assault Case

He added, "I have always loved coming to Sri Lanka. People of this country have always welcomed me with open arms and I am really excited to get there for the upcoming season of the LPL, especially after the way this country and its people have overcome the tough times recently. The upcoming edition of the tournament will also put a smile back on the faces of the people of this great country. I am sure it will be a huge success." The last two editions of the tournament saw great success and the Founder and CEO of IPG Group, Anil Mohan is excited about the upcoming edition of the tournament as well. The upcoming edition of the tournament will see the participation of a number of star international cricketers, including Evin Lewis, Carlos Brathwaite, Janneman Malan, Dwaine Pretorius, D'Arcy Short, and Shoaib Malik, among others. Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators will play the first match of the third edition of LPL in Hambantota.

