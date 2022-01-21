Asia Lions will take on World Giants in the second match of the Legends League Cricket 2022. The clash will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Turf 1) in Amerat, Oman on January 21, 2022 (Friday) as both teams search for their first win in the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for World Giants vs Asia Lions, Legends League Cricket 2022 live streaming can scroll down below. Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming Details and Everything We Know So Far About the Inaugural Edition of the T20 Competition.

Asia Lions kicked off their Legends League Cricket campaign last night but were on the losing end as they were defeated by India Maharajas by six wickets. Misbah-ul-Haq will be hoping that he can guide his team over the line in this encounter. Meanwhile, World Giants will be playing their first match in the competition and the Darren Sammy-led team will look to kick off with a win.

When is World Giants vs Asia Lions, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

World Giants vs Asia Lions clash in Legends League Cricket 2022 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat January 21, 2022, Friday. The match has a scheduled time of 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Telecast of World Giants vs Asia Lions, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1/HD, Sony TEN 3/HD to catch live telecast of World Giants vs Asia Lions on TV.

How to Watch World Giants vs Asia Lions, Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Fans can watch the World Giants vs Asia Lions clash online as well. The Legends League Cricket 2022 live streaming online in India will be available on SonyLiv app and website. The live streaming will also be available on JioTV app for Jio users.

World Giants Squad: Herschelle Gibbs, Brad Haddin(w), Kevin Pietersen, Jonty Rhodes, Albie Morkel, Kevin O Brien, Daren Sammy(c), Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Corey Anderson, Owais Shah, Brendan Taylor, Monty Panesar

Asia Lions Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kamran Akmal(w), Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Yousuf, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Azhar Mahmood, Umar Gul, Nuwan Kulasekara, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan, Asghar Afghan, Shoaib Malik, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas, Shahid Afridi, Romesh Kaluwitharana

